Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.21.

BURL stock opened at $311.51 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $311.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

