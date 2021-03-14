Burney Co. Has $300,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

