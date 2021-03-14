Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.