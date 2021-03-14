Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 2,329 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

