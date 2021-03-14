Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

