Burney Co. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

