BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

