BZEdge Price Reaches $0.0002 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $667,699.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00445098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00510619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com.

Buying and Selling BZEdge

