Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,865.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,983.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,957.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.50.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

