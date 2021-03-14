Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 56,973.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cactus worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in Cactus by 91.0% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 487,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,253,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of WHD opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

