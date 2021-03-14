Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,910 shares of company stock worth $39,708,663 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

