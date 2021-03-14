Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the February 11th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 4,270,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.