CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.98 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

