Campbell Soup Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.96 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

