Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 21st consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has more than doubled over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 81,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $15,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.