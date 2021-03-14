Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $428.86

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$428.86 and traded as high as C$467.57. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$465.29, with a volume of 218,008 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$461.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$452.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$428.86. The stock has a market cap of C$62.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

