Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the February 11th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CNNE opened at $39.32 on Friday. Cannae has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

