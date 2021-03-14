Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

