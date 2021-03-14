Capstead Mortgage Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.33 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

