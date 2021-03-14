Carbon (CRBN) Reaches One Day Volume of $154,795.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $154,795.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00444185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00508041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,432,444 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

