Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CATM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.79 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $414,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.