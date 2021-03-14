Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BCBHF stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

