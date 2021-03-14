Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 678,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,150. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

