Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.05

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 14726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

