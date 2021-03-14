Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $19.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CADNF opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

