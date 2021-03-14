Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.77% of Cavco Industries worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cavco Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $223.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $190.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $231.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

