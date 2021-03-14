Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $61.00 at Wedbush

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

