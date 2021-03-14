Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,146,332.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,230 shares of company stock worth $263,239. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $567.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

