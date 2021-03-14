Cerity Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,127. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

