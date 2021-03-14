Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

