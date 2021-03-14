Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000.

Shares of VFVA opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

