Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

