Cerity Partners LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $848.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

