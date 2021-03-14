Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after buying an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,925,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 315,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.