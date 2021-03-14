CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.30 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.19.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.90 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.