Change Path LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,190. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

