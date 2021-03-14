Change Path LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,063 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Change Path LLC owned about 6.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 50,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

