Change Path LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Change Path LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 762,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,298. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.