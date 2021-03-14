Change Path LLC Purchases 5,383 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. 4,345,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

