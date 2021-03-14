Change Path LLC Purchases 5,749 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

