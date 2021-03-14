Change Path LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $264.30. 1,196,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.