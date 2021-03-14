ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $37.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.15 million to $37.50 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $32.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $155.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.23 million, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $171.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,648. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

