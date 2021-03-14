ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.08 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 246% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.90 or 0.99781432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00076802 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003191 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

