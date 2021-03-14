Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.34. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 2,293 shares.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

