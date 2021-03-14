Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $30.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 billion and the lowest is $26.46 billion. Chevron posted sales of $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $126.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.58 billion to $136.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.79 billion to $139.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,367. The stock has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.