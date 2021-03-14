Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,453.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,466.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,352.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

