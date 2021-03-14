ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ChromaDex stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $726.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

