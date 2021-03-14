Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.