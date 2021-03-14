CIBC Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $35.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

