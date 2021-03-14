Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.24

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $242.24 and last traded at $241.11, with a volume of 23694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average of $198.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

